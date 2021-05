The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and attempted robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling Thursday night. The victim and his juvenile son were loading items into a vehicle outside of a store around 6:45 p.m. May 6, when a vehicle pulled up behind them. A verbal altercation ensued regarding the victim’s vehicle blocking the roadway. Two males exited the suspect vehicle, a silver passenger car, and further words were exchanged. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded he give him whatever he had, and assaulted the adult male victim. The victim refused to give anything to the suspect and drove away with his juvenile son.