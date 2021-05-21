Why Did Elon Musk Choose Dogecoin Over Bitcoin? Three Possible Reasons in U.Today's Video

When Elon first tweeted about how Tesla was going to Buy Bitcoins, everyone in the crypto sphere went berserk. People rushed in and stocked up on Bitcoins and other Altcoins. The crypto market gained more than USD 500 Billion in valuation and most cryptos reached their all-time high prices. After those good days, came the storm: Elon went back on his decision and said that Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoins. This led to a wipe The reason was pretty unclear, and Elon went on to justify the decision by saying that Bitcoins are not eco-friendly…Like, this guy suddenly changed his stance based on something that didn’t change. Why did the “Elon Bitcoin” subject matter to the crypto community?