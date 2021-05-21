Antisemitic Attacks Are on the Rise Around the World

"I am deeply alarmed by the heinous antisemitic attacks that have occurred in our country and abroad over the past several days. Nothing can ever justify violence fueled by hatred and bigotry. All Americans who cherish justice, freedom, equality, and rule of law must loudly and strongly condemn these acts of antisemitism and work together in our communities to banish this evil from our midst. The scenes of Jewish Americans being targeted for attack on the street, in restaurants, and in their places of work ought to frighten and disturb every American. There is no room in our multicultural, multi-ethnic, and pluralistic democracy for this or any other form of racism. And there must be no opportunity for the ideology that gave rise to Nazism to secure a foothold in our country and threaten the future of America.