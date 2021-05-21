Antisemitic Attacks Are on the Rise Around the World
Content warning: rape, violence. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been an increase in antisemitism in the United States both online and on the ground during the flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has seen large pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country. As of Thursday, the ADL tallied 193 antisemitic incidents in the week since the conflict began, compared to 131 the previous week. Antisemitic attacks have been reported elsewhere in the world as well. Here is just a snippet of what’s happened.www.heyalma.com