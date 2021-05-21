newsbreak-logo
Liberal teen injured in collision with semi

Liberal First
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Liberal teen was admitted in stable but guarded condition Thursday afternoon to a Wichita hospital after an accident in Beaver County, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when a 2011 Chevy Malibu, northbound on U.S. Highway 83 about eight miles north of Turpin, Okla., for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2006 Peterbilt in the drive duals. OHP said the Malibu then went under the semi’s trailer and hit the back trailer duals.

