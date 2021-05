Tiger softball has been putting in the work and pushing ahead, showing significant improvement at every outing. In the varsity doubleheader against visiting Estancia, the Tigers started slow in the first contest, falling in six innings 17-7. But it was the second of the double bill that showed what these Tigers learned. As the sun was setting it was only darkness, and the game being called for lack of light after three that saved the visiting team from falling to the Tiger girls bats.