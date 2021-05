On the May 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley walked to the ring for his IWGP US Title match against Yuji Nagata with "Wild Thing" by Troggs playing over the speakers. Tony Khan has proven that he will pony up to the rights for theme music for certain stars, previously getting the right to “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora for Jungle Boy and “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies for Orange Cassidy.