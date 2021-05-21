Tigers' Willi Castro: Sitting Friday

We’re not going to take a lot of time breaking down what’s gone wrong with the Tigers offense so far this season. They were supposed to be mediocre, not terrible, and mediocre remains the ceiling even if the lineup normalizes toward career numbers. Potential moves available are liable to be of the band-aid over open wound variety. If the current lineup can’t get it together to a substantial degree, this could be the worst season of Al Avila’s tenure as GM despite finally assembling what appears so far to be a competent starting rotation.