newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Willi Castro: Sitting Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Castro (elbow) is out of the lineup Friday at Kansas City. The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's game with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch, and he won't start Friday after Thursday's scheduled day off. Jonathan Schoop will shift to the keystone while Miguel Cabrera starts at first base.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Kansas City#Keystone#Sitting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers get 'very positive' info about Matthew Boyd's knee injury

The Detroit Tigers are waiting for a full diagnosis, but manager AJ Hinch said he feels cautiously optimistic that left-hander Matthew Boyd — who departed from Thursday's start in the second inning with left knee tendinitis — won't miss a significant amount of time. It remains unclear if Boyd needs...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 6, Red Sox 5 (10 innings): Candy homers, Fulmer saves

Wednesday night’s hotly-anticipated Tigers-Red Sox matchup ended up with the Tigers taking the second game of the series, 6-5, with some extra-inning dramatics. With the win, the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak. A passing spot of rain caused a 38-minute delay to the beginnings of the proceedings, and there...
MLBBless You Boys

Options for improving the Tigers offense are few and far between

We’re not going to take a lot of time breaking down what’s gone wrong with the Tigers offense so far this season. They were supposed to be mediocre, not terrible, and mediocre remains the ceiling even if the lineup normalizes toward career numbers. Potential moves available are liable to be of the band-aid over open wound variety. If the current lineup can’t get it together to a substantial degree, this could be the worst season of Al Avila’s tenure as GM despite finally assembling what appears so far to be a competent starting rotation.
MLByourvalley.net

Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Robbie Grossman homers to right field. Harold Castro singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario walks. Harold Castro to second. Miguel Cabrera lines out to second base to Miguel Sano. Harold Castro doubled off second. Nomar Mazara flies out to deep left center field to Trevor Larnach. 1 run,...
MLBTimes Union

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts walks. Christian Vazquez walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Marwin Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Christian Vazquez out at second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Christian Arroyo grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Casey Mize. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep right field to Victor Reyes.
MLBspotonflorida.com

Castro's hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

A.J. Hinch's first month as Detroit's manager was rough. Now he has reason to hope the worst is behind him. Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Detroit...
MLBDetroit News

'It was a step forward for him': Twins rain on Tarik Skubal's parade in Tigers' 7-3 loss

Detroit — Matt Shoemaker doused any fire that might have existed in the Tigers’ bats for five innings on Friday night, before Mother Nature took care of the rest. The Twins starter — a Trenton native and former Eastern Michigan standout — continued his domination of his hometown team, giving up four hits over five innings while striking out five and walking a pair, keeping the Tigers off balance.
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Haase heading to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Haase will receive a breather after Jake Rogers was announced as Detroit's catcher for Tarik Skubal. Per Baseball Savant on three batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 33.3% barrel rate and a .408...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Harold Castro lifts Tigers past Cubs in 10 innings

Harold Castro hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 home win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. With the game tied 7-7 after nine innings, the Cubs went ahead 8-7 in the top of the 10th on an RBI single to right field by Matt Duffy.
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Mets vs. Braves, Tigers vs. Mariners

We took a long look at the Monday MLB slate and came up with our two best bets for the evening!. First, we’ll dive into a nationally-televised series opener at Truist Park between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Then we’ll take a look at a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners from T-Mobile Park.
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro starting on Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Castro is getting the nod at second base while batting eighth in the order against Cubs starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Castro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara sitting for Tigers Thursday afternoon

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Mazara has gone 1-for-12 with a triple and 4 strikeouts since being activated from the injured list. Robbie Grossman will cover right field while Mazara sits for the matinee. Akil Baddoo will bat ninth and start in left. Lynch will be making his third career start. The 24-year-old left-hander was pulled in the first frame last weekend after giving up eight runs in 2/3 of an inning.
MLByourvalley.net

Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Tigers fourth. Jonathan Schoop triples to deep center field. Niko Goodrum walks. Willi Castro singles to center field. Niko Goodrum to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Akil Baddoo singles to left field. Willi Castro to third. Niko Goodrum scores. Grayson Greiner singles to shallow right field. Akil Baddoo to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Akil Baddoo scores. Harold Castro singles to shallow right field. Grayson Greiner to second. Miguel Cabrera walks. Harold Castro to second. Grayson Greiner to third. Nomar Mazara pops out to shallow infield to Hanser Alberto. Jonathan Schoop reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Cabrera out at second.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario (knee) back in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Candelario was held out of Sunday's lineup due to some swelling in his left knee caused by a hit-by-pitch on Saturday. He will bat third Monday and return to third base in place of Harold Castro. Candelario will be preceded in the order by Jonathan Schoop and followed by Miguel Cabrera.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers preview, Friday 5/14, 6:10 CT

THOSE ONE-RUN GAMES: The Cubs have played seven straight one-run games (currently 4-3 on that run) for the first time since August 23-30, 1996, when the team was involved in eight consecutive one-run contests (Cubs went 3-5). The franchise record for consecutive one-run games is nine, from June 24-July 4, 1906 (Cubs went 7-2).