MLB

Yankees' Chad Green: Picks up sixth hold

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Green earned a hold against Texas on Thursday with a perfect inning of work. Green followed up Domingo German's dominant seven innings with his own spotless frame. He threw eight of 13 pitches for strikes and induced two groundouts along with a popout. Aside from a three-run blowup against Houston on May 6, Green has been dominant this season. The right-hander has posted a 2.01 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, six holds, one save and a 21:3 K:BB across 22.1 innings overall.

