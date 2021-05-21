newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

White House trims infrastructure measure down to $1.7 trillion for Republican support

By Greg Robb
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration has trimmed the size of its proposed infrastructure measure in a bid to gain Republican support, White House spokesman Jen Psaki says.

www.marketwatch.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#The White House#U S#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Aapi#The Department Of Justice#Republican Support#White House Officials#Legislation#Wealthy Americans#Dc#Common Ground#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Senate GOP makes $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

Senate Republicans announced on Thursday a $928 billion infrastructure “counteroffer” meant to help strike a compromise with President Joe Biden, who has pitched a much broader and more expensive measure. The Senate GOP measure is narrower than the $1.7 trillion compromise offer that Biden’s White House team provided the GOP...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House sends positive signal on GOP infrastructure proposal

The White House on Thursday welcomed the $928 billion Republican counteroffer on infrastructure as “constructive” and signaled bipartisan talks would continue into next week as President Biden pressed for swift action. “At first review, we note several constructive additions to the group’s previous proposals, including on roads, bridges and rail,”...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House gets back to pre-COVID normality

The White House is signaling a return to normalcy within its own walls, reflecting the opening up of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every single day it’s feeling more and more normal,” said one White House official, who acknowledged a relief in coming to work maskless after an awkward early few months of masking up and social distancing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bipartisan group of lawmakers preparing new infrastructure package

A bipartisan group of senators are preparing a separate infrastructure proposal after negotiations between the White House and Republicans stalled, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) confirmed to Axios Tuesday. Why it matters: The new package would narrow the definition of infrastructure and do away with some of the initiatives Democrats have...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans will present nearly $1T infrastructure counter-offer to Biden

Republican lawmakers will present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure counter-offer to the White House by Thursday as negotiations continue on President Joe Biden’s next major legislative push. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, one of the leading Republican negotiators on the infrastructure measure, told reporters Tuesday that the measure would cost nearly...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...