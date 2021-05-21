Alamogordo man arrested for 2nd DWI in week after crashing car into ambulance

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 22-year-old Alamogordo man, who was out on bond for a drunk driving arrest just two days prior, is accused of being intoxicated yet again when he ran a stop sign and crashed his car into ambulance that was responding with lights and siren to an emergency call on Thursday night.

The impact of the collision rolled the ambulance over onto its side at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Water Street in Las Cruces, trapping a pair of EMTs inside; police had to break the windshield to free the two, each of whom suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The car's driver, Juan Carlos Baquera, was charged by police with a misdemeanor count of DWI-liquor or drugs, and one count of failure to stop at a posted sign. He was being Friday without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Authorities said Baquera had also been arrested on a DWI charge in Anthony on Tuesday and was free on bail at the time of Thursday night's crash.

