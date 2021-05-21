Did Kanye West Skip Son Psalm’s Second Birthday Party?
Kim Kardashian threw a huge party in honor of her son Psalm's second birthday, but although there were plenty of familiar faces in attendance, one face in particular was noticeably missing. Kanye West, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kardashian, wasn't shown in the photos of the happy occasion that the reality star posted to her Instagram page. With rumors abounding that the two no longer speak directly to each other or meet face-to-face during custody exchanges, this appears to be further proof that the former couple's relationship continues to devolve.