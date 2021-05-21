Did Kanye West Skip Son Psalm’s Second Birthday Party?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has a great backstory. She has been appearing on the show from its inception and has a big hand behind its success. The 40-year-old beauty is famous for being a reality star, a businesswoman, and a proud mother of four young kids. She has been noted to be more wealthy than any other sisters in the family, and that's all because of her ability to capitalize on her fame. Other than Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her massive success and fan following can be seen on social media. Her Instagram account has 222 million followers, and her Twitter has over 69 million followers.