Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/20/21

By Michael McDermott
azsnakepit.com
 2021-05-21

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. Close games were the theme of last night’s games, as 3 of the 4 teams were in 1-run games. Best Pitching Performance: Reno RHP Humberto Castellanos - 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, W (1-0) Best Hitting Performance: Visalia SS Sheng-Ping Chen - 3 for 5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, 1 K.

www.azsnakepit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb#K Cf#Hbp#Rbi#Hillsboro#Visalia Rawhide 3#Stockton Ports#Oak
