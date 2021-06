The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the expected rate is increasing 11% from 2019 to 2029 of employment. This employment refers to the computer and information technology occupations. But there are a lot of misapprehensions or misconceptions about the industry of technology. The only reason for unemployment is the misconceptions and rumors about the occupations in the technology industry. There are many Myths in the Tech industry but here we are going to discuss the top 7 Myths in Tech Industry.