Business

5 keys to establishing an effective board of directors

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path to becoming a successful company requires strong corporate governance, and an effective board of directors is essential. A company’s board represents all the company’s stakeholders in governance decisions, including adopting company policies, hiring and compensating executives, providing financial oversight and assisting management with establishing and reaching strategic goals. Here are five considerations for creating a board to manage those responsibilities.

MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Two New Board Members

DENVER and TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (" MJardin" or the " Company") (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that Blair Jordan and Anthony Dutton are joining the Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2021, filling the two vacant positions.
Businesshuddle.today

Director, Client Services — Remsoft

The Director of Client Services is the primary point of contact for all client optimization project-related activities. The individual leads a core team of talented Solution Analysts and performs many key roles including planning, monitoring, and reporting, resource management, quality and risk management, problem and change management. This role is a key player in managing the quality of Remsoft’s professional services as well as evolving and maturing our delivery methodology. As a proven Delivery Executive, the successful candidate has a deep understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as well as project management processes and execution.
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

AB&T Welcomes New Directors to Expanded Board

Reflecting the bank’s history of developing strong ties throughout the Albany area, the shareholders of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary AB&T, elected five new directors this week, at the company’s annual meeting. The move, which expands the board of directors from 12 members to 17, advances the...
Businesswastetodaymagazine.com

Rudy Streng named CEO of Miller Environmental Group Inc.

Global Recruiters (GRN) of McKinney announced the placement of Rudy Streng as the new CEO of Miller Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) on May 25. Headquartered in Calverton, New York, MEG is a provider of environmental, remediation and emergency response services in the eastern United States. Streng comes to MEG with...
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Board appoints interim planning director

At a meeting on May 11, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors appointed Amber Collins as interim planning director. “I was asked by the county to consider taking over as interim planning director on a temporary, part-time basis until the position is filled permanently,” Collins said in an email. “I accepted the offer because I felt this would provide the county with the continuity and support needed during recruitment and transition.”
Oakbrook Terrace, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Prairie Capital Advisors hosts first webinar on corporate divestitures

Prairie Capital Advisors Inc., a corporate advisory and investment banking firm in Oakbrook Terrace, hosted its first webinar on corporate divestitures on Thursday, May 20. In its most basic terms, a corporate divestiture is concerned with portfolio management at the business unit level. Mutual fund managers consistently rebalance their portfolio by selling stocks they perceive to be overvalued and buying shares of undervalued companies. Those who do this well frequently generate returns in excess of their peers. Similarly, corporate executives should periodically evaluate their business and dispose of units that do not fit within or contribute to the core competencies of the company. Executives who do this well have historically generated higher shareholder returns than companies that do not pursue periodic portfolio pruning.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

CSS Corp to appoint Sunil Mittal as its CEO

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ Singapore, May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology consulting services provider, today announced that its board has unanimously chosen Sunil Mittal as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Sunil Mittal, currently the Chief Operating Officer at CSS Corp will take up the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ProPharma Group and The Planet Group Announce Agreement to Merge

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, is the leading global provider of outsourced regulatory, compliance, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The Planet Group is the leading global provider of specialized consulting services and outsourced...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Matthew B. Myers Appointed To Echo Board Of Directors

GRAHAM, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Production, Inc., an integrated energy company, announced the appointment of Matthew B. Myers to the Board of Directors. He will be a member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the ESG Committee. "Dr. Myers brings a wealth of knowledge capital to...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Aspen taps new chief actuarial officer

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of William Miller as its new group chief actuarial officer, effective July 01, subject to immigration approval. Miller has more than 35 years of industry experience. He joins Aspen from KPMG in Bermuda, where he serves as managing director for actuarial. Prior to joining KPMG in 2014, Miller spent 12 years at Chubb legacy ACE, including as chief actuary for the company’s risk management and foreign casualty divisions. Miller has also held roles at Travelers, NCCI, Reliance National and Willis Towers Watson.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

NCPG adds five as board of directors election closes

The National Council on Problem Gambling has announced the results of board of directors election, with five individuals subsequently being elected to serve terms from July 2021 to July 2024. These include Jeffrey Derevensky, the director of the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University,...
Businesspowersportsbusiness.com

Polaris names Chris Wolf chief product excellence, quality and safety officer

Polaris has announced that Chris Wolf has been named to the role of chief product excellence, quality and safety officer. A nearly 20-year veteran with the company, Wolf most recently served as president of snowmobiles, and has often been tapped by Powersports Business as a resource for insight where the company might be headed – most recently discussing 2022 snowmobile pre-order sales.
BusinessPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Carhartt CEO named to Hibbett Sports board of directors

Local retailer Hibbett Sports has named Carhartt's president and CEO, Linda Hubbard, to the company’s board of directors. Following the retirement of Jane Aggers, Hubbard's appointment, which was effective immediately, maintains the size of the board at 10. Hubbard will serve on the audit committee and will be a class II director whose tenure expires in 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wendell Ferguson Joins BCS Financial As VP, Information Technology

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial announces that Wendell Ferguson has joined the company as Vice President, Information Technology, effective May 10. BCS provides innovative, easy-to-use insurance and financial services products for Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans and commercial carriers. In this role, Ferguson will provide strategic and...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Heitz named to Community Bank Board of Directors

Jim Kullmer, President and CEO at Community Bank of Oelwein, announced that Helen Heitz has been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Helen is Executive Vice President at Community Bank and has worked for the bank since it opened in 1998. She handles many areas of the bank, including deposits, IRAs, trust, and human resources. She is a Dollars for Scholars board member and on the Sacred Heart finance committee.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Constructionalbuquerqueexpress.com

DPS Group Adds Kurt Kashuba as Director of Construction

Global engineering firm bolsters construction management team to serve high-tech process clients. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kurt will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects.
Businesscalstrs.com

Statement on CalSTRS-backed directors joining ExxonMobil board

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – CalSTRS issued the following statement today regarding the voting results at ExxonMobil’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in which at least two directors nominated by Engine No. 1 and supported by CalSTRS from the beginning were elected by shareholders to the ExxonMobil board:. We called...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Roxanne S. Austin Elected To Freshworks Board Of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of Roxanne S. Austin, who was elected independent director. Austin brings more than 30 years of experience...