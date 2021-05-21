Cancel
Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan says his comments about New York Knicks were 'taken out of context'

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan on Friday said his comments about the New York Knicks that led to a $25,000 fine were "taken out of context." "We are excited about playoff basketball," McMillan said Friday. "It's an exciting time for the NBA. But unfortunately my comments were taken out of context. My intentions were never to suggest any type of bias as it relates to the league and our upcoming playoff series. This type of narrative does not in any way represent me and what I stand for as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

