MONDAMIN – Riverside will be well-represented at the Iowa Class 1A state meet just by automatic qualifiers alone. The girls got five events through by virtue of winning their events, while the boys also earned a spot by winning. Just the winners in each event at each of the 10 Class 1A state qualifying meets statewide are assured of going; the rest of the field, to be finalized today, will be filled by the next 14 best performances statewide, and there were quite a few from the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs.