New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHM - Free Report) offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (. INVO - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current...

www.zacks.com
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.16 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post sales of $20.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.
Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million. A number of research firms recently commented...
Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-$424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million. CD stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The...
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $98.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $446.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $452.27 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
$10.06 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 million and the highest is $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.
StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.58. 5,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,335,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.40. A number...
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “
$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.