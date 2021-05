For years Jan Benson felt conflicted about a piece of Utah and American history that his family had in their possession. Through his father’s various political and history connections, his family had acquired the first 45-star flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol right after Utah became the country’s 45th state on Jan. 4, 1896. Benson, of Logan, was proud of his family’s possession but also felt somewhat guilty because he knew it was something that belonged to everyone.