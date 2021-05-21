This Is Where Wicked Tuna Is Filmed

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEver since "Wicked Tuna" launched on the National Geographic Channel in 2012, viewers have watched fishermen chase down one of the most sought-after fish in the world: bluefin tuna. Like any good reality show, the stakes are high and some outsized personalities are on hand in pursuit of bragging rights. However, the cast of "Wicked Tuna" is there to get paid, and all it takes is 20 or so fish per season for the captains to have successful year. Making the experience even more interesting is the show's commitment to using sustainable, low-impact fishing practices such as hand-reels and harpoons to catch the critically endangered species, via the Center for American Progress.

Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Memories of Eileen Ford

Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester. Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: Pandemic boogie

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

'In the same boat'

Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing. Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

FishOn: Gloucester-centric movies making festival rounds

We here at FishOn love the movies, especially those films shot at locations with which we're familiar, lived near or have visited. We are nothing if not provincial. And proud of it. Our favorite Boston movie of all time is "The Friends of Eddie Coyle" and our favorite scenes in...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lobstermen return to water, set pots

When last we saw Joe Mondello in early April, he was standing in front of a mountain of 550 traps —Mount Mondello — that were dry-dock casualties of Massachusetts' decision to close its waters to commercial lobstering on March 5. The closure, enacted to help mitigate the possibility of gear...
Gloucester, MAsavingseafood.org

Prepping for busier season

May 14, 2021 — Your sailboat or center console runabout probably doesn’t have much in common with the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Key Largo that calls Gloucester its homeport. The Key Largo is 110 feet long and supports a crew of 17. It features state-of-the-art technology and a trident mission of search-and-rescue, homeland security and fisheries enforcement as far as 200 miles offshore. Its power plant consists of two Paxman turbo-charged, 2,800-horsepower diesel engines that can send the Key Largo through the water at 38 knots.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann religion news, services

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Annisquam Village Church at the corner of Washington and Leonard streets. Peter and Sandy Lawrence stepped forward and made a gift that enabled the church to install the solar panels in mid April. “We hope that this gift will serve...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Today in History

Today is Friday, May 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year. On May 14, 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.) On this date:. In 1643, Louis...
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: Art associations opening this weekend

Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations. Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.
Gloucester, MABoston Globe

Free website connects Gloucester residents to services in 104 languages

Gloucester residents seeking child care, an affordable apartment, or a ride to the doctor’s office have a convenient new place to look for those and other services regardless of what language they speak. The Sawyer Free Library recently teamed with Wellspring House to create a free community website, gloucesterconnection.org, offering...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann news in brief

ROCKPORT— The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet at 10 a.m. via Zoom on Saturday, May 22, to discuss the End-of-Life Options Bill being considered by the state Legislature, as well as to hear reports from its Executive and Climate Change committees. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend and new members are welcome. For an invitation to the meeting, please visit https://rockportdems.org, where you will see a brief meeting announcement with the email address rockportdems@gmail.com to request an invitation.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

War hero's niece objects to selling of Vittori-Rocci Post

BEVERLY — When Joseph Vittori was killed in the Korean War, the death of the 22-year-old Beverly man left his parents devastated. As a way to pay tribute to their son and help ease the pain of losing him, Dora and Peter Vittori donated land on their vegetable farm on Brimbal Avenue for the construction of a veterans post in his memory.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Today's worthy causes

UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/. THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school. ¢¢¢. Beauport Hotel Gloucester is pleased to announce that this week’s Artist In Residence...
Maine Stateartfixdaily.com

Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies on View this Summer in Maine

Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies will explore the relationship between the historic and still-thriving art colonies of Monhegan, Maine, and Cape Ann, Massachusetts, featuring the work of artists connected with both places. Organized in collaboration with the Cape Ann Museum, this exhibition will be on view at the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, Monhegan Island, Maine, from July 1 through September 30, 2021.