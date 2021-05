Garrett Newkirk, 86, of Bertrand and formerly of the Goldsberry area passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home in Bertrand. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Goldsberry Seventh Day Adventist Church with burial in the Helton Cemetery in Goldsberry. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline is in charge of the arrangements.