The end of the Legislative Session is generally marked by a “hurry up and wait” scenario as bills make their way through the House and Senate. The upside to the Zoom world is that during the “wait” periods, instead of being cooped up in committee rooms, I can make good use of time tidying up things like my utility junk drawer. The downside is that workdays can stretch into the double digits in terms of hours. In a recent week, we had a twelve-and-a-half hour Zoom day amongst committee, caucus, and Floor work.