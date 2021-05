SECRECY AND SECURITY do not bloom from the same Latin root, but as ideas they are even more consonant than they sound. All states legitimize secrecy in the interests of national security. And secretive nations are often the most insecure. Almost by definition, despotic regimes conceal terrible deeds to reinforce the wills of tyrants. But no nation confesses its sins as thoroughly as it professes its virtues. The United States of America, that glimmering beacon of freedom and democracy, almost certainly keeps more secrets than any other nation.