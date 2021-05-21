newsbreak-logo
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri Craft Distilleries to compete at Heartland Whiskey Competition

By Associated Press
KMZU
 1 day ago

MISSOURI CRAFT DISTILLERIES TO COMPETE FOR BEST STATE WHISKEY AT HEARTLAND WHISKEY COMPETITION. Jefferson City– The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC) announced its sponsorship of the Heartland Whiskey Competition and is inviting Missouri distilleries to vie for state bragging rights. Taking place July 22-23 in Louisville, Ky., the biennial contest is sanctioned by the American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) and strictly limited to craft whiskeys that contain some amount of corn as an ingredient.

