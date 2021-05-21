newsbreak-logo
FBI Kansas City Division employee faces charges for allegedly removing national security documents

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division is facing charges after documents were reportedly found at her residence. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home. The two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, May 18. It was unsealed and made public after Kinsbury’s arrest and initial court appearance in the District of Kansas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and David Raskin in the Western District of Missouri, with the assistance of DOJ Trial Attorney Scott Claffee with the Counterintelligence & Export Control Section of the National Security Division. It was initially investigated by the FBI Field Office in Omaha, Nebraska.

