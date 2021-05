The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule flows between difficult games and winnable games, with very little room for making mistakes. While the first half has some of the less challenging matchups, the extra game in the 2021 season makes the back-half of the schedule particularly difficult. Without comfort room to have a poor season, the Steelers schedule may be one of the more difficult in the NFL. Regardless, plenty of the games promise to have plenty of excitement and close games.