At their meeting Tuesday night, members of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School Board unanimously approved the proposed district budget for the 2021-22 school year. The budget will be split almost evenly between revenue and expenses with each garnering a little over $34 million. While the budget was adopted, board president Rick Harper said the district is still $200,000 over the current budget, but the district can easily flatten it out prior to its deadline later in June.