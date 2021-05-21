We've brought back our vintage Boing Boing T-shirts!

"This is the easiest T-shirt ever to sew in only 15 minutes, the perfect first project with stretchy knit fabric for beginner sewists! Just fold a piece of jersey or interlock fabric in half and use a T-shirt you already have as a guide to mark two lines at the sides. It’s explained how to test out the fit before sewing. Just two lines of stitching on a fabric rectangle, without any neck binding or hemming needed! The fold becomes faux short sleeves. You can even customize the shirt by making it larger or smaller, with tank top straps or slightly longer sleeves. Or why not make it longer for a comfy summer dress or beach cover up? "