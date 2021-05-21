Cancel
Apparel

We've brought back our vintage Boing Boing T-shirts!

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's 1993 again! No such thing as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google, or Tik Tok. Boing Boing was a paper zine, ordered by mail or purchased at Tower records. We sold three kinds of T-shirts back then, Kata Sutra, Riot Nrrrd, and Modem Grrl. When Boing Boing ceased to be a zine in the late 1990s, we stopped selling these shirts. But now, 25 years later, they're back. We have two other designs in the shop, with more to come. Stock up now, it could be another 25 years before you can buy them!

