Missouri Valley men's soccer won its first NAIA National Championship with a 2-0 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday in Columbia County, Georgia. The Vikings (18-4-2) got goals from striker Kainan Dos Santos in the 39th and 87th minutes to put away the Eagles (21-3-1) in the title game. Head coach Vladimir Simic closed his 18th season in Marshall with his first national championship after two previous appearances in the national final, having been runner-up in 2017 and 2018.