newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.

thegame730am.com
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
520
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Absolutely Free#Outdoors#State Parks#Parks And Recreation#Great Lakes#National Parks#Route 66#The National Park Service#Dnr#Campgrounds#Winter#Out Of State Visitors#Fishing Licenses#Orv Permits#Travelers#Historic Sites#Admission#Roadside America#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
HobbiesPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Gearing Up For Spring Pan Fishing

Now that the weather has officially warmed up, its time to gear up for some spring pan fishing. My son and I plus some of my buddies love to go fishing there is no doubt about it. I picked up a small fishing boat last summer so we could get to a lot more spots and a lot quicker.
TravelPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Pictured Rocks Considers a Change in Park Fees

Have you been to all five of Michigan's National Parks? I've only been to two of them and it's been years. Well, there may be some changes coming to one of them but they'd like your opinion first. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore wants your thoughts on adding an entrance fee...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Portage, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Take a Rare Look At This Portage Course By a Revered Golf Architect

Golf in itself offers many challenges - the perfect swing, a solid connection between club and ball, the weather and course conditions. When they all combine at one place, offering a challenge and beauty at the same time, your round is more rewarding. Though the swing can be self-controlled, some of the other factors may go unnoticed, especially when it comes to the design of a golf course and its upkeep. That's where the golf architect comes into play.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan State9&10 News

DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...