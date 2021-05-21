Under First Woman To Serve As Chair In 130+ Years, Top Biglaw Firm Diversifies Its Leadership

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. In my interviews with Global Leader in Law member GCs, lots of themes emerged regarding RFPs and pitching for work. Foremost amongst these was Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). It was the third question on my crib sheet, but at least half the respondents brought it up in their first answer. Our sample may have been small, but this issue is clearly punching above its weight. For transparency, five of our respondents were male and six female.