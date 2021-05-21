newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Contract extension for UConn's Auriemma worth $15M

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS, Conn. -- UConn has extended women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma's contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million, school officials announced Friday. Athletic director David Benedict said the five-year extension is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. The Hall of Famer will get $2.2 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations in the first year, an amount that will increase $100,000 annually under the contract. It also includes bonuses based on postseason wins.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Athletics#Connecticut College#The Hall Of Famer#Uconn Athletics#Ap#Huskies#Extension#Storrs#Athletic Director#The Program#Conn#Postseason Wins#National Championships#Bonuses#Final Four#School Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballJanesville Gazette

Evina Westbrook’s unfinished business: leading the UConn women’s basketball team to a national championship

When Evina Westbrook first started watching basketball growing up, she told her older brother LJ that one day, she was going to play at UConn. Evina was true to her word, though she took more of a roundabout route than she’d originally envisioned, starting her collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to Storrs after her sophomore year. Still, before arriving in Connecticut, Evina echoed the same goal she once articulated as a kid: “‘I just want to go there and help them win a national championship,’” LJ recalls.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

UConn Makes Big Announcement About Geno Auriemma

Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five year contract extension with the UConn women’s basketball program, the team announced on Friday. The new deal will run retroactively from this past 2020-21 season through April 2025 — putting the legendary coach at 40 years with the program. Auriemma and UConn also have the option to extend the contract by two extra one-year increments given mutual agreement.
NBAThe Ringer

Breanna Stewart Finds New Perspective Atop the World

Dozens of young girl hoopers logged on to their computers, hoping to virtually meet their idol. Usually they’d be lining a tunnel in Seattle, watching Breanna Stewart as she runs onto the court. No matter. The girls were just excited to see her on their screens. Watch her. Maybe even talk to her. The girls were wearing muscle tanks, shorts. They looked ready to compete.
CollegesEyewitness News

UConn's president resigns

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's president has resigned. Tom Katsouleas submitted a letter of resignation to the chairman of the Board of Trustees, the university confirmed to Channel 3 on Thursday. "For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sparks sign Gabby Williams to contract extension

The Los Angeles Sparks announced the signing of wing Gabby Williams to a contract extension on Friday. L.A. acquired Williams in a trade with the Chicago Sky on May 9, sending rookie Stephanie Watts and the rights to Leonie Fiebich to Chicago. The Sparks said Williams will remain on the...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa State’s Fennelly Agrees To Contract Extension To 2027

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension keeping him on the Cyclone sidelines until at least 2027. The dean of Big 12 coaches just finished his 26th season at Iowa State with another NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance, his 19th with the Cyclones.
Sportstheuconnblog.com

UConn inks men’s hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh to five-year extension

UConn men’s hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh has taken a program with no scholarships in Atlantic Hockey into a competitive Hockey East squad that’s finished fifth or higher in three of the last four seasons. Now, he’s being rewarded with his second contract extension. On Friday, UConn announced a five-year extension...
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State to hire Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn

Ohio State men's basketball had a vacancy on the coaching staff when assistant coach Terry Johnson departed for a similar role at Purdue in late April. That opening has now been filled. A source close to the program confirmed to Bucknuts a report from basketball writer and news columnist for the Asbury Park Press New Jersey Jerry Carino that Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn will join the Buckeyes as an assistant.
College SportsNashville Post

NCAA to no longer limit baseball, softball crowds

After expecting crowds of only 50 percent for its postseason baseball and softball tournaments, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that it had removed all crowd size restrictions for its spring championship events in accordance with its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. Host sites are now free to fill all of their...
NBAPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

ICYMI: Pistons Give Dwane Casey Contract Extension

The Detroit Pistons agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with third-year head coach Dwane Casey on Wednesday afternoon. With the one-year extension, Casey (pictured) is now under contract through 2024. And the team has said publicly that they love the job that he's done with all the young players on Detroit's roster.
SoccerDaily Herald

UVU head women's soccer coach Chris Lemay signs contract extension

Utah Valley University women’s soccer head coach Chris Lemay has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Wolverines through the 2024 season. The new contract is a three-year agreement that replaces Lemay’s previous deal that was set to expire in 2021. “Our women’s soccer team just had...