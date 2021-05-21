newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cheney primary opponent admits to impregnating 14-year-old when he was 18, compares it to ‘Romeo and Juliet’

By Juliegrace Brufke
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wyoming politician who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney for her congressional seat admitted this week to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 — and even compared the relationship to “Romeo and Juliet,” according to a report. Republican state Sen. Anthony Bouchard went on to confess that he...

nypost.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Baby Girl#Teenagers#Republican#The Casper Star Tribune#Gop#Pavillion#Americans#Facebook Live#Rep Liz Cheney#Businessman Darin Smith#Pregnant#Suicide#Friends#Cheyenne#Family Members#This Week#Primary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheney slams Greene over Holocaust-mask comparison

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comparison of mask wearing to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. The congresswoman’s sharp criticism comes at a time when Republicans seeking Cheney’s seat have embraced the controversial Georgia lawmaker. Late last week, Greene said that Speaker Nancy...
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Protestors welcome U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was greeted by a group of protesters during her most recent trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Monday. Cheney accepted an invitation from Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith of District 48 for a chance to discuss points...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Representative Liz Cheney says she won't fight GOP efforts to restrict voting

Congresswoman Liz Cheney says she will not help Democrats fight Republicans' recent push for new restrictive voting laws, after The Wyoming representative lost her House leadership position for speaking out against former President Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Politics and policy reporter Nick Reynolds of WyoFile.com spoke with Tanya Rivero about Cheney's future in Wyoming and the 2022 election.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Cheney makes clear she won't be a Democratic ally on voting rights

On the surface, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appears eager to restore her party's commitment to democracy. Before and after her ouster from the House Republican leadership, the Wyoming congresswoman denounced Donald Trump's Big Lie, condemned the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot, and pleaded with her GOP colleagues to honor the rule of law and the integrity of the U.S. system of government.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Wyoming Statewcn247.com

Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.” Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune. He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20. Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Wyoming Stateksjd.org

‘Quit Lying to Us, Liz:’ Cheney in Trouble with Some Local Wyoming Republicans

Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Liz Cheney: Republicans Must Stand For The Truth

Rep. Liz Cheney told Fox News Sunday yesterday that ''Republicans must stand for the truth, conservative principles, the rule of law, and the Constitution.''. The Wyoming Republican, who was removed last week from her GOP leadership role in the U.S. House remained defiant in her ongoing war of words with former President Donald Trump, calling him "the president who provoked the Jan 6th riots and who refused to send help."
Cheyenne, WYStar-Tribune

Cheney supporters, critics offer reaction to ouster

CHEYENNE — Local officials offered mixed reactions Wednesday after Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was voted out of her House GOP leadership role due to her repeated refusals to condone former President Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant voter fraud in last year’s election. Cheney, who has served as Wyoming’s sole...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn accused of being ‘juvenile’ in response to Cheney removal

North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn was slammed as childish for his tweet celebrating the removal of Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference Chair in which he quoted the Steam hit Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye. Playing on the lyrics of the 1969 tune, Mr Cawthorn tweeted: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney.”The anti-Trump campaigning group the Lincoln Project responded with links to two articles in which Mr Cawthorn defended photos taken of him at Adolf Hitler's vacation home and another piece detailing sexual harassment accusations against Mr Cawthorn...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Why Utah Rep. Blake Moore supported Liz Cheney and voted in favor of Jan. 6 commission

One of Utah’s newest members of the congressional delegation met with the editorial boards of the Deseret News and KSL Monday afternoon. Among the discussion points were the congressman‘s vote in support of retaining Rep. Liz Cheney in her former position as chairperson of the House Republican Conference. He also voted in favor of establishment of bipartisan legislation to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

AXIOS: Rep. Liz Cheney Is Giving “A Sign That She’ll Be No Hero To The Resistance”

While it is admirable that Rep. Liz Cheney hasn’t backed down from her position that Donald Trump is “unfit” and “should “never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” it’s also important to note that her loyalty still lies with the Republican Party. That was made clear during an interview with AXIOS’s Jonathan Swan, as the Wyoming congresswoman seemed to support some of the restrictive voting bills being passed: