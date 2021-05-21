newsbreak-logo
Simone Biles Pulls Off Impossible Yurchenko Double Pike During Practice — Watch

By Jason Brow
Hollywood Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest athletes of all time just proved WHY she’s the GOAT. Simone Biles landed a ‘challenging’ and dangerous move – and she made it look easy!. If this is what Simone Biles has up her (hypothetical) sleeves, the competition should just go home. While practicing for her return to gymnastics at Saturday’s U.S. Classic, Simone, 24, landed the Yurchenko double pike not once but twice. The move, which gets its name from retired Russian gymnastics champion Natalia Yurchenko, has never been attempted by a female competitor in competition – and Simone just did it with ease. Only male gymnasts have been able to land it in the past. So, if she busts it out during the U.S. Classic, it will be another record broken, another moment of history being made, and another reason to argue why Simone is the greatest of all time.

