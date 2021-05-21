newsbreak-logo
Dakota Access Pipeline will remain open after long legal fight, judge rules

By Jordan Blum
spglobal.com
 6 days ago

Houston — The Dakota Access Pipeline will remain open and continue its flow of Bakken crude oil following a ruling issued May 21 by a federal court, which blamed the US Army Corps of Engineers for inaction on a pipeline that will essentially keep operating illegally for now. Not registered?

LawPosted by
Reuters

RPT-FACTBOX-Eyes on U.S. climate lawsuits after landmark Dutch ruling

(Repeats to further subscribers with no change to text) May 27 (Reuters) - A landmark ruling on Wednesday by a Dutch court ordering Royal Dutch Shell to drastically cut its planned greenhouse gas emissions could impact the United States where most of the world’s climate cases are being litigated. About...
Axios

Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal appeals court tosses out challenge to bump stock ban

A federal appeals court Thursday tossed out a challenge to the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at a more rapid pace. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Daniel Patrick, the gun owner who brought the case, did not have standing to sue the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Congress & CourtsCleanTechnica

Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline To Keep Pumping (Despite Lacking Key Federal Permit)

A federal judge ruled Friday the Dakota Access Pipeline may continue pumping oil despite lacking a key federal permit while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes challenging the pipeline, which they say is operating illegally beneath a reservoir near their reservation, failed to “demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable injury,” according to James Boasberg of the D.C. District Court, who criticized the Biden administration repeatedly in his ruling and noted the tribes’ burden of evidence was far higher than the government’s. It also highlights how Supreme Court precedent has made NEPA “virtually impossible to enforce,” according to Eric Glitzenstein, the Center for Biological Diversity director of litigation.
Dakota, MNredlakenationnews.com

Dakota Access line can stay open pending Corps review

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg made his decision after attorneys for the pipeline’s Texas-based owner, Energy Transfer, argued that shuttering the...
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Judge will not let North Dakota intervene in Dakota Access dispute

A federal judge will not allow the state of North Dakota to intervene in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision came in Friday’s order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who also declined to grant the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the pipeline during an ongoing environmental review.
Energy Industrythewellnews.com

Congress Favors Proposals for Clean Energy Built on Public Lands

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s aggressive environmental agenda moved forward during a congressional hearing Monday on whether to increase development of clean energies on federal lands. Democrats and Republicans agreed more solar, wind and geothermal energy plants should be built on public lands. They differed only on details of how...
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

Ousted oil pipeline operators irk Indians, defy permit withdrawals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 13, the U.S. Circuit Court here denied Dakota Access Pipeline's request for approval to keep its permit while the oil company appeals a ruling that tribes secured cancelling it. Meanwhile, other pipeline operators also faced permit challenges. The DAPL ruling, handed down January 26, reaffirms...
Dakota, MNenergynews.us

Oil can keep flowing through Dakota Access during review, judge says

PIPELINES: A federal judge rules that the Dakota Access pipeline can continue operating during an updated environmental review. (Inforum) ALSO: Attention now turns to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as it completes the court-ordered environmental impact statement. (E&E News, subscription) ***SPONSORED LINK: The Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition via Fresh...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US federal judge denies request to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied a request Friday for an injunction to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, ordering the parties to file a joint status report on how to proceed. Judge Boasberg said that the plaintiff, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, failed to show that irreparable harm would result from the pipeline’s continued operation.
Congress & CourtsWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota reacts to pipeline ruling

North Dakotas Congressional delegation unanimously praised the decision of a federal judge to deny a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes to shut down North Dakota’s largest pipeline because it now lacks the proper federal authorization to cross under Lake Oahe. “This ruling is welcome news for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Dakota Access Pipeline Wins A Key Temporary Victory

In a key ruling on Friday for the Bakken Shale-focused oil and gas industry, Federal Judge James Boasberg grudgingly allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue transporting crude oil while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to plod through its latest of a seemingly endless procession of environmental reviews related to this piece of critical infrastructure. At the same time, however, Judge Boasberg chastised the Corps and Biden Administration for taking so much time to complete its work and its ongoing refusal to take an administrative decision on the pipeline’s continued operations.