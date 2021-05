JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School had a ceremony on Thursday morning recognizing six student-athletes who will continue their careers at the collegiate level. Grace Abercrombie will play Division I basketball at the College of Charleston. Kasey Canady will play football at Southern Nazarene University. Jaccari Hamlett will play baseball at Southern Nazarene University. Peyton Robinson will play soccer at Washington and Lee University. Jose Solano will play soccer at Jacksonville College. Riley Todd will play softball for McLennan Community College.