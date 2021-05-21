newsbreak-logo
Commission reviewing military base names to visit West Point next week

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Congressionally mandated commission established to recommend how to rename up to nine active-duty military bases and sites associated with the Confederacy will make its first site visit next week to the US Military Academy at West Point in New York. The visit was announced by retired Navy Adm. Admiral...

www.wicz.com
Mid-Hudson News Network

Military training conducted at West Point

WEST POINT – Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority. Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques. Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School and during specialized training operations in July. Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions. Residents and commuters may see increased traffic along Route 293 with military vehicle and troop movement.
West Point, NYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rock Springs native named dean at West Point Academy

WEST POINT, NY — The U.S. Army announced Thursday, April 29 that Rock Springs native Col. Shane Reeves will be the next U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board. Nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination. “I want to congratulate Col. Reeves on his...
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Keller to provide COVID vaccine to all DoD-eligible people 16 and older

WEST POINT – West Point Public Health/Keller Army Community Hospital will be providing the FIRST DOSE of the COVID-19 vaccination to the Tier 2 population – which includes ALL eligible Department of Defense beneficiaries ages 16 and older – on May 4th, 6th, and May 20th at the Holleder Center (located on Howze Place, West Point, N.Y.).
West Point, NYhamlethub.com

Brewster High School Senior Macie Marinich Accepted to West Point

After a rigorous application process that included nominations from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney following interviews with each of their selection committees, Macie Marinich is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall. Macie, who has been very active member of the...