This past weekend, the Rochester Civic Theatre ended its 69th season with "Say Goodnight Gracie," a one-man show recounting the life of comedian George Burns, whose career spanned most of the 20th century. I’ve been helping out backstage for the last couple weeks, so I’ve seen the play enough times that I have most of the jokes memorized. (Some of them, like Mr. Burns himself, got even better with age.) On repeat viewing, all the luck and serendipity necessary for a life in entertainment became more apparent and impressive.