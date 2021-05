As we pack up our home of nearly 40 years, I’m eying the Google smart speaker in our bedroom, trying to decide whether to take it with us. We call her “G.” If we didn’t — if we referred to her by her full name -- the hypervigilant device would wake up and start answering rhetorical questions such as “How can Mitch McConnell live with himself?” or “Why is it that in Boston there are always signs for the cross streets but never for the street you’re on?” When I wondered aloud where the hell my matching sock was, she dolefully responded, “Sorry, I can’t help you with that.” She recited the weather forecast when my husband pondered how much longer Queen Elizabeth would reign.