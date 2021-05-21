Scranton Cultural Center will host free Outdoor Summer Concert Series with local artists
Today, the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple in downtown Scranton announced a new Outdoor Summer Concert Series that will be free and open to the public. The monthly concerts will take place on Friday nights outside of the Scranton Cultural Center and will feature a variety of local and regional talent. The lineup includes Stroudsburg reggae band Young Lion on June 11, Scranton jazz singer Erin Malloy & Friends on July 9, Scranton Americana band The Mule Team on Aug. 13, and Lehigh Valley alt/punk rock trio Blind Choice on Sept. 10.nepascene.com