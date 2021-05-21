Scranton Cultural Center will host free Outdoor Summer Concert Series with local artists

Kelly Langan’s nurturing heart led her to her dream job. After Langan helped care for her grandmother while she was a high school student, she realized she had a passion for taking care of others, which inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. Her path led her through caring for patients as well as teaching future generations of nurses and landed her where she is today as director of inpatient hospice services at Allied Services Hospice in both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. A position she was promoted to in February, Langan is in charge of coordinating admission, staff education and scheduling, compliance, day-to-day operations and more.