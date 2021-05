On Thursday, two teams with similarly uncertain futures will meet in the US capital to find who will find the strength to get back up. The Chicago Fire are walking into a familiar situation, facing off against a DC United side that looks vulnerable. In fact, the Fire have seemingly played the role of a rebound team for most of their opponents, with the New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls both impressing since their match with the Fire. Maybe DC hopes to pick up some of the magic. Or maybe the Fire can finally get their own win.