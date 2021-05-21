Murders in Minneapolis have doubled this year, police point out their ranks are still depleted
It was just shy of a year ago when “defund the police” became a BLM buzz phrase that got repeated endlessly in the media. Minneapolis embraced plans to completely disband police and establish a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. But even before they could accomplish that a lot of officers simply resigned or retired on their own, leaving the city down about 200 officers. And the officers who have remained are facing more violence from criminals.hotair.com