Scottsville Road safety project set to begin in Alvaton
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A highway safety improvement project for Scottsville Road in the Alvaton area is set to start on Monday. Message boards and other traffic control devices were put in place on Friday. The project will address safety issues at 10 intersections along the U.S. 231 corridor between Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and efficiency in the Alvaton area which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.www.wbko.com