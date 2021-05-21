newsbreak-logo
El Cajon, CA

Grossmont College ready to open new arts center

By Karen Pearlman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CAJON — Grossmont College officials on Thursday celebrated the finish of the long-awaited Performing and Visual Arts Center on the school’s El Cajon campus. Although the center is not open to the public yet, a group of college and district administrators, students and construction representatives took part in the event marking the center’s completion. Attendees were invited to tour the lobby and main performance hall as well as view a student art exhibit in the Hyde Art Gallery’s new home inside the center.

