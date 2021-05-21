newsbreak-logo
'Great interest' as firms submit plans to expand Corn Palace in hopes of attracting large-scale events

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell's biggest event venue could be getting bigger, as plans to expand the Corn Palace are heating up. The main goal with the expansion is to add more seating capacity, along with renovating portions of the interior, which would open more opportunities for the Corn Palace to host larger events like state tournaments. Expanding the city-owned facility that’s known as a premier event venue in the state has been a shared goal among several city officials for some time.

