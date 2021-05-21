The Gardens at Texas A&M University celebrates third birthday

College Station, Texas — According to state and local economic development sources Texas A&M University plans to invest $23,000,000.00 to build out 871,200 square feet of new space in College Station. The company plans to occupy the new space at 800 Throckmorton St in College Station, on or about June 1, 2022. According to the company website Texas A&M opened its doors in 1876 as the state’s first public institution of higher learning. Today, we stand as a research-intensive flagship university dedicated to sending Aggie leaders out into the world prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow.Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another 5,200 are at the branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar and at the School of Law, Higher Education Center at McAllen, and Health Science Center locations across Texas.