newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Danny Masterson: That 70s Show star will stand trial for three counts of rape

By Rachel Brodsky
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC5ac_0a7HCLhB00

Danny Masterson , best known for appearing on sitcom That 70s Show , will stand on trial for three counts of rape, a Los Angeles judge determined on Friday (21 May).

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where three women took the stand to allege that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

A woman who identified herself as Jen B testified earlier in the week that 18 years ago, Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.

“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” she said. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer Thomas Mesereau has said he would prove his innocence.

During the hearing, Mr Mesereau challenged the women around discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they were raped. He also suggested that the prosecution was biased by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology.

Masterson, who is currently free on bail, is a prominent Scientologist, and all three women who testified against him are former Scientologists.

The judge concluded that she found the women’s explanations credible that church of Scientology teachings kept them from reporting their accusations to police for years.

With reporting from the Associated Press

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Mesereau
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Trial Court#Police Bail#Star#The Church Of Scientology#The Associated Press#70s Show#Prison#Sitcom#Stand#Faces#Preliminary Hearing#Mr Mesereau#Bed#Women#Scientology Teachings#Olmedo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex CrimesTMZ.com

Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
Sex Crimesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Sex CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Third Accuser: Danny Masterson Used Scientology Status to Take Advantage

On Thursday, the last of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom. The woman, identified as N. Trout to the court, described an incident in 2003, where she said she was sexually assaulted by the That ’70s Show actor. The accuser told the court that when Masterson had begun texting her that night, commanding her to come over to his house, she’d chalked up his strange tone to “aggressive” flirting. When she’d shown up, she said, Masterson had surprised her by demanding that she get undressed and get into his hot tub, and then threatened to take off her clothes if she didn’t.
Los Angeles, CAClick2Houston.com

Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES – An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her. “You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking...
Lawtonyortega.org

Danny Masterson prosecutor: ‘Scientology is inextricably connected to this case’

Danny Masterson’s criminal defense attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum were back in court yesterday for a hearing that wasn’t listed on the publicly available docket. We learned about it through the court’s media relations department, who told us that Masterson had made yet another attempt to delay the all-important preliminary hearing and was once again denied. The prelim is still scheduled for May 18.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Los Angeles County, CARadar Online.com

Scientologist Danny Masterson Alleges Leah Remini Threatened LAPD Involved With Rape Investigation

The ongoing battle between Scientologist Danny Masterson and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini continues to play out in the legal system. In newly filed court documents, the 45-year-old That '70s Show actor – who has been charged with the rape of three women – is bringing to light new claims that the 50-year-old King of Queens actress has been actively meddling in his case.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
CelebritiesNYLON

Seth Rogen Said He Regrets 'SNL' Joke About James Franco Meeting Underage Girls

After decades of working side-by-side in Hollywood — starting as early as 1999, when the pair both appeared in the gone-too-soon cult classic teen dramedy Freaks and Geeks — Seth Rogen and James Franco will apparently be working together no more. Following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct made against Franco, Rogen has finally stepped up to publicly declare that he has no plans to work with the disgraced actor anymore.
Sex CrimesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Marilyn Manson Accusers Claim Singer + His Wife Tried to Silence Them

Over the last few months, Marilyn Manson has come under fire with multiple accusers sharing their stories of sexual and emotional abuse. But in a new new Metal Hammer profile, the singer and his current wife Lindsay Usich stand accused of attempting to silence the creators of an Instagram account that has been dedicated to connecting the dots of all the abuse allegations against the musician.