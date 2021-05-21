Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA) became the first Reds pitcher in the modern era to throw four wild pitches in a game. He also allowed seven hits, snapping his streak of consecutive regular season starts with six or fewer hits allowed at 48.