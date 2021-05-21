Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis
Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols, right, is congratulated by Will Smith after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Albert Pujols has gone from over-the-hill to over-the-moon, from 41-year-old castaway to rejuvenated slugger, a two-week transformation the first baseman achieved with a 35-mile drive up the 5 Freeway and a color-scheme change from Angels red to Dodgers blue.www.dailydodgers.com