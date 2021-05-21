newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers first baseman Albert Pujols, right, is congratulated by Will Smith after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Albert Pujols has gone from over-the-hill to over-the-moon, from 41-year-old castaway to rejuvenated slugger, a two-week transformation the first baseman achieved with a 35-mile drive up the 5 Freeway and a color-scheme change from Angels red to Dodgers blue.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Angels#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Rejuvenated Slugger#Home Run#41 Year Old Castaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMontgomery Advertiser

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (23-14) meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-22) Friday for the second game of a four-game set at PNC Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Pirates with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Giants lead 1-0...
MLBcbslocal.com

Stallings Hits Game-Ending, 2-Run HR, Pirates Top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6. Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all. Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh...
MLBgiants365.com

Padres vs. Giants prediction, line: Go with San Francisco

That the San Diego Padres are above . and in second place in the NL West entering their series with the San Francisco Giants is not a surprise to most. But the fact the Padres were trailing the Giants for the top spot in the division heading into Friday's action most certainly is a surprise.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Odds News: Giants Gain But Dodgers Still Heavy Favorites

Back in February, at 97.9%, FanGraphs gave the Los Angeles Dodgers the greatest chance of making the 2021 postseason, followed by division rival San Diego Padres (92.8%), the New York Yankees (92.1%), New York Mets (81.7%), and the Houston Astros (68.7%). But even with the Dodgers struggling, 7-weeks into the...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Jacob Stallings' walkoff homer helps Pirates rally past Giants

Jacob Stallings hit a walkoff two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday after the Pittsburgh Pirates erased two four-run deficits in an 8-6 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants. Tied at 6-6 and with Bryan Reynolds at third, Stallings hit his third homer, to left, off Jake McGee (1-1).
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Giants make roster moves before Sunday’s game against Pirates

The San Francisco Giants reinstated outfielder Alex Dickerson from the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Sunday morning. To make room on their active roster, the Giants optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr to Triple-A Sacramento. One of the Giants’ most reliable hitters since he was acquired by the organization...
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt (side) scratched; Darin Ruf starting for Giants

The San Francisco Giants scratched Brandon Belt from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt has been dealing with tightness in his side, and will miss today's game against the Pirates. Darin Ruf will re-enter the lineup. Ruf has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants in place of scratched Brandon Belt (side)

The San Francisco Giants will start Darin Ruf at first base for late-scratch Brandon Belt in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt was originally slated to replace Ruf in today's lineup, but the team scratched Belt shortly before game time. Ruf will now remain in the lineup and play first base.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Wood gets fifth win as Giants top Pirates 4-1

Alex Wood allowed one run and struck out six over six innings to improve to 5-0, and the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a four-game series split with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer and three...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt batting cleanup for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt will play first base and bat fourth, while Wilmer Flores takes the afternoon off. Belt has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points.
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBSportsBook Review

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Free MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

After a three-week tailspin, the Dodgers seem to be finding their winning ways in spite of injuries. Next up is a four-game set with the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks. Let’s see their MLB odds. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. Saturday, May 17, 2021 – 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBgiants365.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA) became the first Reds pitcher in the modern era to throw four wild pitches in a game. He also allowed seven hits, snapping his streak of consecutive regular season starts with six or fewer hits allowed at 48.