Pfizer CEO Says COVID Booster Needed Within a Year of Vaccination

By Devan McGuinness
Fatherly
 6 days ago
In the United States, all adults are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and many have been full vaccinated for about six months. Now that the vaccination campaign is further along, discussions about COVID-19 booster shots have begun. Vaccine companies are starting to hint at a timeline as to when they will be rolling out boosters.

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

