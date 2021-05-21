newsbreak-logo
Anti-Vaxxers Are Mad Their Kids Can’t Get Free Prom Tickets

By Tracy Connor
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
High-school seniors in Southfield, Michigan, who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will also get free tickets to the prom, thanks to an anonymous donor. That generosity has anti-vaxxers up in arms, since their kids will have to pay $80 to attend the dance. So, the Detroit Free Press reports, they decided to hold a protest—which just happens to be at the same time and place as a school vaccination clinic. School officials reject the anti-vaxxers’ claim that the freebies are unfair, noting that no one is being forced to vaccinate and all the students will attend the prom together. They also said if someone provides sponsorship for unvaccinated students, they will accept it.

While many 15-year-old guys spend their after-school time playing video games, Lance — who also enjoys those games — much prefers to be outside, actively exploring the natural world. “Lance is very knowledgeable about nature,” his worker says. “He loves to fish, and he remembers every fish he’s ever caught.