Anti-Vaxxers Are Mad Their Kids Can’t Get Free Prom Tickets
High-school seniors in Southfield, Michigan, who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will also get free tickets to the prom, thanks to an anonymous donor. That generosity has anti-vaxxers up in arms, since their kids will have to pay $80 to attend the dance. So, the Detroit Free Press reports, they decided to hold a protest—which just happens to be at the same time and place as a school vaccination clinic. School officials reject the anti-vaxxers’ claim that the freebies are unfair, noting that no one is being forced to vaccinate and all the students will attend the prom together. They also said if someone provides sponsorship for unvaccinated students, they will accept it.www.thedailybeast.com