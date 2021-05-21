Anti-Vaxxers Are Mad Their Kids Can’t Get Free Prom Tickets

Scouting Report: Forget all of the other toys I have for my dog, this one keeps her occupied for as long as I need her to be. The Lickimat isn’t a dog toy—it’s a lifesaver, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that. Unlike other toys that you can put food in or around, like Kongs, I like how this stays flat and for the most part, can be kept in its designated area. It even has pads on the bottom that help keep it in place on my wood floors, so my dog isn’t just pushing the mat around the entire house. The inside of the mat kind of looks like a waffle—it has all of these grooves where treats and spreads can be hard to reach, which helps entertain them for hours.