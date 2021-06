If there’s one thing that all of us will most definitely not miss once this pandemic is officially and blessedly over, it’s, well, everything. But in that number will be the sight of slightly out-of-focus celebrities attempting to time their late-night chit chat to the inevitable lag and stutter of socially distant Zoom calls. Sure, we do get to see just where in their palatial homes famous folks choose to stage their beamed-in talk show appearances, but no amount of set-dressed knick-knacks or nonchalantly spotlighted smart person books can really keep the by-now ubiquitous remote interview from looking like all the others.